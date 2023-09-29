Should you fire your financial adviser? 4 signs it's time to say goodbye.
Breakups are never fun, but you have to protect your wallet
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
In an ideal world, you'd find the right person to manage your money the first time around. But in reality, that doesn't always happen. Yet many people are hesitant about firing their financial adviser — just 6% of investors ever end things, CNBC reported, per a Morningstar study.
The process of parting ways may not feel pleasant, but there's no reason to stick around in a relationship that's not serving you, especially when your financial future is at stake. Here are four signs it's time to fire your financial adviser.
1. Your adviser isn't a fiduciary
When a financial adviser is a fiduciary, that means they're "legally obligated to act in your best interest," according to Kiplinger. This designation is essential to feeling secure that an adviser is putting your financial goals ahead of their own bottom line.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
You can (and should) ask your adviser outright if they are a fiduciary. But if you're feeling uncertain, red flags to look out for include questions about your adviser's motives or if your adviser "has primarily sold you products (annuities and life insurance)," explained Kiplinger. You can also clarify your adviser's status as a fiduciary by learning how they get paid, specifically if they earn commissions when you buy certain products, suggested Bobbi Rebell, certified financial planner and author of Launching Financial Grownups, in an interview with MarketWatch.
2. Your adviser is overcharging you
As Investopedia put it, "one of the quickest ways to see your returns diminish is to pay too much for fees and expenses." While you will have to pay something for an adviser's expertise, it's important to pay attention to what you're receiving for the amount you're paying. "If they’re charging 1% [a year] and all they’re doing is portfolio management, that should raise some red flags," Micah Hauptman, director of investor protection at the Consumer Federation of America, said in an interview with CNBC.
Beyond the fees you pay directly to the adviser, also take note of whether they're "steering you toward investments with a hefty commission" or if you're "paying an excessive amount for a fund when there is a similar investment available for less," Investopedia suggested. You can suss this out by reviewing your monthly or quarterly statement. From there, ask your adviser if they can "rectify the situation or there isn’t a good reason why the expenses are so high" — otherwise, "it’s a sign you may need to fire your financial adviser," per Investopedia.
3. Your adviser isn't good at communicating
Communication can make or break a relationship, and your relationship with a financial adviser is no exception. Ideally, your adviser should not only be able to explain what they're doing with your money in plain English, they should also listen when you talk. As Derieck Hodges, certified financial planner at Anchor Pointe Wealth Management, told MarketWatch, an adviser "should have a great understanding of the client's goals and develop strategies aligned with those goals."
It's also a problem if your adviser isn't good at staying in contact or following through in a timely manner. "If your adviser doesn't take your calls, responds slowly or doesn't address your questions, that should not be tolerated," Hodges told the outlet.
4.Your adviser isn't able to provide what you need
You might also consider saying goodbye to your adviser if they simply can't give you what you're looking for. Maybe they're outsourcing you to a CPA to talk about tax-related questions, or they're not equipped to handle your required level of estate planning or wealth management support. Or perhaps you realize you have the knowledge and time to DIY what your adviser is doing for you.
And while your portfolio realistically won't always be on the up and up, it's also fair to reach a point where you're dissatisfied with your portfolio's performance under your adviser's management. "Markets and investments are going to have down periods and you should expect that to happen sometimes but if over 5 years, you aren't making progress, that's a problem,” Tara Unverzagt, a certified financial planner at South Bay Financial Partners, told MarketWatch.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as the managing editor for investing and savings content at LendingTree and an editor at SmartAsset. Prior to that, she was a staff writer at The Week. She's freelanced for publications including SoFi, Forbes, LendingTree, Finance of America Mortgage, and Policygenius while she earns her MFA in creative writing from Queens University in Charlotte. She currently lives in Valatie, New York.
-
The daily gossip: Man arrested in connection with shooting of Tupac Shakur, an OceanGate movie is in the works, and more
Feature The daily gossip: September 29, 2023
By Brendan Morrow Published
-
What to expect from an El Niño winter
The Explainer Things might be different thanks to this well-known weather phenomenon
By Devika Rao Published
-
The week’s best photojournalism
In Pictures A steaming volcano, a giant crater and more
By Anahi Valenzuela Published
-
How could a government shutdown affect you financially?
The Explainer The status of various food, housing, and loan programs may become uncertain if the government shuts down
By Becca Stanek Published
-
What to know when filing a hurricane insurance claim
The Explainer A step-by-step to figure out what insurance will cover and what else you can do beyond filing a claim
By Becca Stanek Published
-
How fees impact your investment portfolio — and how to save on them
The Explainer Even seemingly small fees can take a big bite out of returns
By Becca Stanek Published
-
Making the most of your credit card rewards: 4 strategies to try
If you can wrap your head around the confusing world of credit card rewards, you can score major benefits.
By Becca Stanek Published
-
5 tips to navigate the high costs of child care
A few tweaks could offer some much-needed financial relief
By Becca Stanek Published
-
4 ways to save on your prescriptions
A little flexibility can go a long way toward saving you money at the pharmacy
By Becca Stanek Published
-
How to teach your children about money
An understanding of numbers, cash and savings can be picked up early
By Marc Shoffman Published
-
What are your banking options if your local branch shuts?
feature An average of 54 UK branches have closed every month since January 2015
By Marc Shoffman Published