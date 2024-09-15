Sahra Wagenknecht: the left-wing populist who is Germany’s new kingmaker

'Glamorous and divisive enigma' has carved out a niche to be reckoned with by combining socialist policies with tough talk on immigration and Ukraine

Sahra Wagenknecht at a campaign rally in Erfurt, ahead of Thuringia state elections
Sahra Wagenknecht at a campaign rally in Erfurt, ahead of Thuringia state elections
(Image credit: Jens Schlueter / Getty Images)
By
published

A new populist force is shaking up German politics, says Ben Knight in Deutsche Welle (Bonn). No, not the hard-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which had such spectacular successes in regional elections in the eastern states of Thuringia and Saxony earlier this month. The force I'm referring to is Sahra Wagenknecht, the glamorous and divisive enigma who has emerged as kingmaker while the mainstream parties try to keep the AfD out of coalition governments there. Wagenknecht is certainly a fascinating figure, said Thomas Fazi on UnHerd. Once an "icon of the German radical Left", she only set up her party, the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), in January. Yet it was still able to finish third in both states that held elections: voters rallied behind its unique agenda of "left-conservatism", which mixes socialist-style calls for market regulation and higher welfare payments with fierce criticism of military aid for Ukraine, and calls for strict immigration policies.

Wagenknecht always was something of an outsider, said James Angelos on Politico (Brussels). Born in East Germany in 1969 to a German mother and Iranian father, she was raised by her grandparents after her father returned to Iran when she was three. As a child, she was teased for her black hair and dark eyes; but by age 19, she had become active in the East German Communist Party and she continued to hold the GDR up as a model even after the Berlin Wall fell in 1989. She went on to study philosophy, write an MA thesis (later published as a book) on Karl Marx's interpretation of Hegel, and to become a leading member of Die Linke, the party formed by an alliance of leftist parties in 2007. But her tough line on immigration led to her being driven out of the party last year, and she promptly announced plans to set up a party of her own.

