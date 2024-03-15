Schumer slams Netanyahu, calls for new leader

What happened

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), America's top Jewish elected official, sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his handling of the Gaza war, and called for new elections in Israel.

Who said what

"Netanyahu has lost his way by allowing his political survival to take precedence over the best interests of Israel," Schumer said Thursday. His willingness to "tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza" is "pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows. Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah." The ruling Likud Party said in a statement, "Israel is not a banana republic but an independent and proud democracy" that elected Netanyahu.

Schumer's speech "landed like an earthquake" in Jerusalem because he is one of Israel's "most avid" supporters, with "one of the longest and closest relationships" with Netanyahu of any U.S. politician, Barak Ravid said at Axios. It is "grotesque and hypocritical for Americans who hyperventilate about foreign interference in our own democracy to call for the removal of a democratically elected leader of Israel," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said. Netanyahu has certainly not been "shy about trying to interfere in American politics," said Sen Mark Warner (D-Va.).

What next?

It is "unclear how Schumer's declaration will affect politics in Israel, where Netanyahu is very unpopular" but "polls show a majority of the public also supports many of his positions" that Washington dislikes, The Washington Post said. The next election in Israel is not scheduled until October 2026.