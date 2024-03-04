Is Netanyahu losing his grip?

Israeli Cabinet minister Benny Gantz traveled to meet Kamala Harris without authorization from his political rival, Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz
Gantz, a centrist and Netanyahu's main political rival, will be meeting high-ranking officials including Vice President Kamala Harris
(Image credit: Abir Sultan / pool / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened?

Israeli Cabinet minister Benny Gantz traveled to Washington on Sunday without authorization from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Gantz, a centrist and Netanyahu's main political rival, will meet several high-ranking officials on Monday, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who called Sunday for an "immediate cease-fire for at least six weeks" to ease the "immense scale of suffering in Gaza."

Who said what?

"Gantz personally updated" Netanyahu "of his intention to travel, in order to coordinate the messages to be transmitted in the meetings," Gantz's office said. An angry Netanyahu "made it clear to Minister Gantz that the State of Israel only has one prime minister," a source close to Netanyahu told Ynet.

The commentary

Netanyahu's "staggering strategic incompetence" has already cost him "the trust of most voters," and his government is "embarrassingly indifferent and unfocused when it comes to managing relations with Israel's most important ally, the United States," former Prime Minister Ehud Barak said in Foreign Affairs. Between the Gantz visit and airdrops of aid into Gaza, Yossi Verter said at Israel's Haaretz, the White House wants to "show Israelis and the world that the U.S. sees Netanyahu as a burden and obstacle for his country and the entire region."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

What next?

Recent polls show that a majority of Israelis believe Netanyahu is prolonging the war for his own political survival, and that Gantz "would earn enough support to become prime minister if a vote were held today," The Associated Press said. No elections are scheduled.

Explore More
Speed Reads Benjamin Netanyahu Israel And Palestine Gaza
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us