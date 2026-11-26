Should Andy Burnham ditch the influencers?
Critics say PM’s links with TikTok stars are a ‘brainless’ move but he has received backing from young people
Andy Burnham has had to defend his Downing Street “content creator reception” after one influencer recorded himself saluting and using explicit language on the steps of No. 10. The now-deleted video, from TikTok star Max Balegde was “not acceptable”, said the prime minister, but he stood by his strategy of engaging with influencers and their content because that is where young people “are looking to for their information”.
What did the commentators say?
I thought “the grown-ups” were supposed to be “back in the room”, said Madeleine Ross in The Telegraph. This “policy of treating almost anyone with an audience as worthy of attention and freebies deserves more opprobrium”. Surely we should “strive to live in a world where talking about yourself” is not seen as a skill that wins you entry “to the corridors of power”? People invited to Downing Street should be “subject-matter experts” but “that subject must not be themselves”.
“Brainlessness in politics, courtesy of Andy Burnham, is really having a moment,” said parliamentary sketch writer Tom Peck in The Times. I despair “that things really can descend all the way from Margaret Thatcher and Brian Walden” in cerebral primetime TV debate “to this” but “the clock has tick-tocked” and “the bell has tolled”.
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“I like Andy Burnham a lot” and “I want him to do well”, said Sam Fishwick in The Independent but “I think it’s a serious misstep for a PM whose great gift is supposedly reading the room” to let influencers “cavort around doing skits”. It “smacks of insecurity”, like “a dad trying to be down with the kids”. Please “just be the dad, Andy” and “put the skateboard down”.
I think it’s a sensible move, said Hebe Hancock on youth entertainment site The Tab. Belegde’s video was “a bit silly” but it didn’t imply Burnham’s “endorsement of the lyrics”. The reaction has been “disproportionate”. And I agree with the prime minister’s desire to engage differently with people. “I’m 24, and I know very few people my age who regularly watch BBC News, listen to the radio” or read the papers. We’re not “uninterested in politics” but “the way we consume information has changed”: our attention is all on social media now.
“We think Burnham is mostly right,” said the editorial board of creator-industry news site The Collab Report. The traditional “Lobby” press has long been “too close to the people it covers”, always citing “unattributed briefings” and “chasing the same story at the same time”. The news that it’s “losing its monopoly on the prime minister’s time is not a constitutional crisis. It may even be healthy.”
What next?
The government communication team’s budget for social media ads and influencers continue to increase, said the BBC. A Freedom of Information request has revealed that Labour’s New Media Unit, set up in 2024, is expected to spend £25 million this year – up from £13.2 million the year before.
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Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.