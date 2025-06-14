Sizewell C and Britain's nuclear renaissance

Is 'the most announced nuclear power station in history' finally about to get off the ground?

The Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk
Sizewell B in Suffolk, close to the site of the planned Sizewell C plant
(Image credit: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
By
published

After years of setbacks, Britain has finally ended the uncertainty "over the future of its nuclear industry", said the FT. Chancellor Rachel Reeves has pledged a game-changing £11.5 billion of new state funding for the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk – in addition to a £2.7 billion commitment previously made in the autumn Budget.

Although Reeves has had to make tough decisions on day-to-day departmental budgets in the Spending Review, she was able "to find the extra billions for Sizewell C through a change to her fiscal rules", which has made £113 billion available for extra capital spending across government, funded by borrowing. In two further nuclear-boosting moves, Rolls-Royce has been chosen as preferred bidder to build Britain's first "small modular nuclear reactors"; and more than £2.5 billion is being invested in "the nascent technology of nuclear fusion".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸