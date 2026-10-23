The Black Bloc group blamed for French riots

Protest network ‘like an orchestra who knows the music so well that they do not need a conductor’

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French protests
The Black Bloc were prominent in the anti-austerity movements of the 2010s, and recent youth-led protests in Europe, Asia and South America
(Image credit: Remon Haazen / Getty Images)

Masked protesters clad all in black have been a feature of protests around the world for decades. But the “Black Bloc” are back in the news this week, accused by the French government of turning peaceful protests into rioting and violence.

Originating among anarchist and radical left activists in West Germany in the 1980s, the Black Bloc are “temporary groups formed for a specific protest” that “operate without hierarchy”, said Canadian professor Francis Dupuis-Déri on The Conversation back in 2017.

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