What do fiery protests mean for French election?

Far-left accused of ‘weaponising student frustration’ as Marine Le Pen positions herself as the candidate of calm and peace

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Photo collage illustration of Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, Jean Luc Melenchon and scenes of protests
Jean-Luc Mélenchon, from the left-wing LFI, and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are vying to succeed President Macron next April
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

A weekend of protests in France that saw widespread violence, destruction and looting has made next April’s presidential election even more consequential than it already was.

What started off as student demonstrations over poor school conditions has spiralled into a mass protest movement driven by anger at the cost of living and the state of public services.

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