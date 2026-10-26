Mayhem in France as violent rioting spreads

Over 7,000 people have been arrested during the demonstrations

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City hall aflame in Limoges, France.
City hall aflame in Limoges, France, amid riots across the country
(Image credit: Getty Images)

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