The case for a written constitution in the UK

Formal codification of centuries-old laws and customs could address ‘a crisis of trust between citizens and state’

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Andy Burnham
Burnham has said the lack of a codified constitution disempowers areas that have suffered from deindustrialisation
(Image credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

Andy Burnham has said his radical plans to devolve power away from Westminster will “increase the case” for a written constitution.

The lack of a codified constitution “disempowers” areas that have suffered from deindustrialisation and decades of neglect by central government, said the new PM. A desire for equal standards of living across England’s economically disparate geography must be the “cornerstone” of any constitutional settlement.

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