The Garrick: unfit for the modern world?

Founded in 1831, the club is composed solely of men

A photo of the entrance to the Garrick Club
Some high-profile names resigned from the club after a journalist exposed 60 of its members
By The Week UK
published

So, The Guardian has achieved another coup, said Melanie McDonagh in the Evening Standard. Last week, Amelia Gentleman – the journalist who exposed the Windrush scandal – named 60 prominent members of the male-only Garrick Club, outing them in much the same spirit as one might out members of the English Defence League. 

Those found guilty of the crime of liking to socialise with other men in a grand building in central London include senior politicians (Michael Gove, Jacob Rees-Mogg), dozens of judges and KCs, a few A-list actors (Brian Cox, Benedict Cumberbatch) and a handful of leading figures from the arts world. 

