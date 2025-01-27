The new JFK, RFK and MLK files: what to expect

Photo composite of JFK, RFK, MLK, Jr. and Lee Harvey Oswald
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Donald Trump has signed an executive order to declassify documents about the killings of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. – to the delight of cynics and conspiracy theorists who, for years, have stoked rumours about the notorious assassinations.

Trump's order means that the "final secret files" are coming out on the murders that "shattered the 60s", said CNN.

