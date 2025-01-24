Trump orders release of JFK, RFK, MLK Jr. files

The president signed an executive order to release classified documents related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

President John F. Kennedy right before 1963 assassination
(Image credit: Bettmann via Getty Images)
What happened

President Donald Trump Thursday signed an executive order to release thousands of classified documents related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

