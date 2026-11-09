In The Spotlight

The rise of the religious left in America

Traditionally a ‘preserve of the right’, mixing religion and politics proved decisive in the Democrats’ midterm victories

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James Talarico celebrating Texas midterm victory
‘Incredible inroads’ by the Christian left: James Talarico’s ‘scriptural fluency’ helped him to victory in Texas
(Image credit: Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP / Getty Images)

Faith can move mountains, they say. “And, as it turns out, it will also move the electorate,” said The Telegraph.

In the US midterms, avowedly religious Democrats clocked up win after win. Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim Senator in US history, while five current or prospective members of the Christian clergy were elected to Congress, including James Talarico in Texas and Adam Hamilton in Kansas. Many other Democrat candidates ran successful campaigns that channelled religious principles at their core.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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