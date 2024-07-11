What happens if a US president becomes incapacitated?

The 25th amendment explains how to deal with a president who cannot perform their duties

Joe Biden
Joe Biden's faltering public performances recently have come under close scrutiny
(Image credit: Graeme Sloan / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The United States constitution outlines what should happen if the president becomes ill, dies or is deemed unable to fulfil their duties.

Surprisingly, the 25th amendment, which deals with an incapacitated president, was only added to the constitution in 1967 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

