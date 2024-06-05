Will Labour really hike taxes by £2,000?

Rishi Sunak controversially claimed Labour has £38.5bn worth of unfunded spending plans

ITV debate Sunak v Starmer
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer clashed on tax and immigration in the first televised debate of the general election campaign, moderated by Julie Etchingham
(Image credit: Jonathan Hordle-ITV via Getty Images)
By
published

Keir Starmer said it was "garbage" to claim the Labour Party would raise taxes by £2,000 in a heated televised debate with Rishi Sunak last night.

The pair went head to head in a "combative and occasionally bad-tempered" discussion, the first live set piece of the general election campaign, said the Financial Times

General Election 2024 Rishi Sunak Keir Starmer Labour Today's Big Question
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

