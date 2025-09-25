Will recognising Palestine make any difference?

Coordinated action is a ‘deliberate tactic to increase the diplomatic pressure on Israel’

Illustration of a Palestinian flag with a social media &#039;Like&#039; symbol above it
There are ‘significant limitations’ to any practical impact of recognising Palestine as a state
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
By
published

There’s little doubt the move by the UK, Australia, Canada and France to join 147 other countries in formally recognising the Palestinian state is “primarily symbolic”, said The Guardian. It is a “moment of real significance”, rebuking Israel and showing support for a two-state solution. “But nobody expects that it will end the war.”

‘Deliberate tactic to increase pressure’

‘Beyond the realms of the possible’

The problem, said The Telegraph, is that “the two-state solution that Britain and most other countries officially support – and virtually everyone at the UN likes to applaud – has almost certainly slipped beyond the realms of the possible”. If anything, recognition could hasten its demise. Benjamin Netanyahu called the announcements “absurd” and “a reward for terrorism”, with many speculating he could use it as a pretext to annex some or all of the West Bank. Previous Israeli administrations had always held back for fear it could provoke Western allies into recognising Palestine. Now this has happened anyway “there is no reason for Israel not to proceed”.

That is the “real concern right now”, said The Independent, “that, without concrete action, recognising the statehood of Palestine will ultimately be pointless, as there won’t be anything left to be a state”.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸