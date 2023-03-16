Remembering Patricia Schroeder, the 'trailblazing feminist' former congresswoman

Former U.S. Congresswoman Patricia Schroeder, a longtime advocate for the women's rights movement who The Washington Post says was "known for her barbed wit," died on Mar. 13 in a hospital in Celebration, Fla., at the age of 82. Her daughter, Jamie Cornish, confirmed that complications from a stroke were the cause.

Schroeder became a pilot at 15 and used the income from her flying service to pay her way through university. She later became a Harvard-trained attorney before becoming the first woman elected to Congress from Colorado in 1972. During her 24-year tenure in the House of Representatives, Schroeder became a household name, "notably coining the term 'Teflon president' to lambaste President Ronald Reagan," the Post adds.

She was "a trailblazing feminist legislator who helped redefine the role of women in American politics and used her wit to combat egregious sexism in Congress," The New York Times wrote. When one lawmaker questioned how Schroeder, who was a mother of two when she arrived in Washington, could handle being a wife, mother, and congressman, she replied, "I have a brain and a uterus, and I use them both."

'The greatest feminist of my time'

When Schroeder began her long career as a legislator, there were only 14 women in the House, "several of whom were widows filling out the terms of their deceased husbands," the Post explained. She described the chamber as "an overaged frat house." Still, Schroeder stepped into the role and did not hesitate to call out instances of feminism in the male-dominated institution.

Throughout her 12 terms in the house, she became an outspoken advocate for various issues, including women and family rights and military policy. She was appointed a seat on the Armed Services Committee, which at the time was composed of all men. "When men talk about defense, they always claim to be protecting women and children, but they never ask the women and children what they think," she said, according to a House biography. She served on that committed for all 24 years in Congress, calling for arms control and cutting back on military spending.