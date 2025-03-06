Rep. Sylvester Turner dies, weeks after joining House

The former Houston mayor and longtime state legislator left behind a final message for Trump: 'Don't mess with Medicaid'

Rep. Sylvester Turner (D-Texas) at Congress
Rep. Sylvester Turner (D-Texas), 70, died from 'enduring health complications'
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Rep. Sylvester Turner (D-Texas), a former Houston mayor and longtime state legislator, died Wednesday morning, hours after attending President Donald Trump's address to Congress. Turner, 70, died from "enduring health complications," his family said. He was elected in November and sworn in on Jan. 3 to fill the seat long held by fellow Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who died from cancer last July.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Peter Weber, The Week US

