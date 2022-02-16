Canada's Conservative lawmakers call Trudeau 'dictator' as he defends his emergency declaration in Parliament

Conservative members of Canada's House of Commons lit into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday after he invoked the country's Emergency Act earlier this week to crack down on the Freedom Convoy protests.

Conservative MP Andrew Scheer argued that, when First Nations peoples blocked railroad lines and the path of a planned pipeline in 2020, Trudeau was willing to negotiate with the protesters, "but now that the protests are about something that he disagrees with, he uses inflammatory language, hurls personal attacks, and makes a massive power grab."

Conservative MP @AndrewScheer asks PM Trudeau if he'll admit that he's invoking the Emergencies Act to crack down on dissent. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/O8VNrpo2GV — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) February 16, 2022

"We know the PM finds democracy inconvenient and that he admires China's dictatorship," Scheer continued. "So will the prime minister admit that this is all just a move to crack down on dissent?"

Scheer was not the only one to bring up comments Trudeau made about China when he was leader of the opposition.

"There's a level of admiration I actually have for China, because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime," Trudeau said at a 2013 fundraiser.

FLASHBACK: Trudeau says he admires China's "basic dictatorship" pic.twitter.com/o8SURxlnS3 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 15, 2022

Nor was Scheer the only one to criticize Trudeau's handling of the protests. Candice Bergen, who became the Conservative Party's interim leader after Erin O'Toole was ousted earlier this month, rose to blast the prime minister for "call[ing] people he disagrees with racists, misogynists."

Candice Bergen to Trudeau: "I understand the prime minister admires basic dictatorships, but let's remind the prime minister that this is Canada, this is not a dictatorship." pic.twitter.com/0NBLLbSn9h — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 16, 2022

Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman called Trudeau's emergency declaration "unjustified."

Trudeau responded to Lantsman, who is Jewish, by saying Conservatives have chosen to "stand with people who wave swastikas."

Trudeau responds to Jewish Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman: “Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas, they can stand with people who wave the confederate flag...” pic.twitter.com/ctj8GVVoDG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 16, 2022

Trudeau defended himself by insisting the protests were harming Canadians and by doubling down on his criticism of the demonstrators, drawing cries of "Dictator!" and other shouts of derision from the Conservative benches.

Debate in Canada's Westminster-style parliament tends to be more vigorous than in the U.S. House and Senate, but even so, Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota was forced to intervene several times to restore order.