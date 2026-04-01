Chain Word: April 2026
The new daily word puzzle from The Week
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You have six tries to guess the five-letter word. Type in the letters and hit enter. After each guess, the colour of the tiles will change if you choose the correct letters. A green tile means the letter is in the correct spot. A peach tile means the letter is in the word but is in the wrong spot. The tile will not change colour if the letter is not in the word. This game will update daily.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
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