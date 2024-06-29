Codeword: June 29, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Biden flopped, but did Trump really 'win' the debate?
Talking Points The president struggled to articulate a clear vision for the country, but Trump's cavalcade of aggressive falsehoods might not do the Republican candidate any favors in the long run
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Could Israel's ultra-Orthodox conscription ruling hurt Netanyahu?
Today's big question Two ultra-Orthodox parties in Netanyahu's coalition are up in arms
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
'There is serious business to attend to'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Codeword: June 28, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: June 27, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: June 26, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: June 25, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: June 24, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: June 23, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: June 22, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: June 21, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published