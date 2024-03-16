Codeword: March 16, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
-
How is aid getting into Gaza right now?
Today's Big Question The international effort to provide Palestinians with essentials during wartime has become a Gordian knot of logistics
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The lows of an unregulated high: Teens are using marijuana alternative delta-8
In the Spotlight More than 1 in 10 high school seniors have reported using the substance, which contains concentrated THC
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Michigan shooter's dad guilty of manslaughter
speed read James Crumbley failed to prevent his son from killing four students at Oxford High School in 2021
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Codeword: March 15, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: March 14, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: March 13, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: March 12, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: March 11, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: March 10, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: March 9, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: March 8, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published