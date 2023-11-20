Codeword: November 20, 2023
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
Sudoku hard: November 20, 2023
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku medium: November 20, 2023
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
Speed Read Carter had been married to former President Jimmy Carter since 1946
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Codeword: November 19, 2023
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: November 18, 2023
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: November 17, 2023
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: November 16, 2023
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: November 15, 2023
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: November 14, 2023
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: November 13, 2023
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: November 12, 2023
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published