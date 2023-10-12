Codeword: October 12, 2023
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
The daily gossip: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith secretly separated in 2016, Pete Davidson has been buying thousands of sealed VHS tapes, and more
The daily gossip: October 11, 2023
By Brendan Morrow Published
-
How the Israel-Hamas war could derail peace with Saudi Arabia
Talking Point A plan for normalization between Israel and the Saudis now appears unlikely to come to fruition
By Justin Klawans Published
-
Is the great GOP candidate culling season upon us?
Today's Big Question With fundraising deadline and debates looming, don't be surprised if more and more Republican presidential candidates start bowing out
By Rafi Schwartz Published
-
Codeword: October 11, 2023
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 10, 2023
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 9, 2023
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 8, 2023
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 7, 2023
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 6, 2023
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 5, 2023
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 4, 2023
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published