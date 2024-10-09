Codeword: October 9, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Kamala Harris immigration policy reflects 'changing national mood'
The explainer Her emphasis is enforcement
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
One great cookbook: 'Every Grain of Rice' by Fuchsia Dunlop
The Week Recommends The alchemy of Chinese home cooking made accessible
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
The pros and cons of giving your kid an allowance
The Explainer The practice can teach children important lessons about managing their money
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Codeword: October 8, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 7, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 6, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 5, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 4, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 3, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 2, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 1, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published