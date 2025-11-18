Crossword: November 18, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
6 homes for entertaining
Feature Featuring a heated greenhouse in Pennsylvania and a glamorous oasis in California
-
Obesity drugs: Will Trump’s plan lower costs?
Feature Even $149 a month, the advertised price for a starting dose of a still-in-development GLP-1 pill on TrumpRx, will be too big a burden for the many Americans ‘struggling to afford groceries’
-
The ‘Kavanaugh stop’
Feature Activists say a Supreme Court ruling has given federal agents a green light to racially profile Latinos
-
Crossword: November 17, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: November 16, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: November 15, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: November 14, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: November 13, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: November 12, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
-
Crossword: November 11, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
-
Crossword: November 10, 2025
The Week's daily crossword