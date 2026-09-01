Easy sudoku: daily puzzle from The Week

Test your logic every day with our number challenge

Illustrative collage of pencil scribbles, various print ephemera, and the word &quot;sudoku&quot;
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Fill the grid with numbers one to nine so that each row, column and square contains every digit exactly once. This game will update daily.

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