Magazine crossword: 1514
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 2 May 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.
Solution to Crossword 1512
ACROSS: 7 Sack race 9 Primal 10 Ramp 11 Tablecloth 12 Farmer 14 Redbrick 15 International 17 Attempts 19 Egeria 21 Persistent 22 Fall 23 Arrive 24 TutorialArticle continues below
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DOWN: 1 Banana 2 Skip 3 Capturer 4 Spread 5 Rifle range 6 Nautical 8 Embarrassment 13 Mother ship 15 In theory 16 Identity 18 Pester 20 I’ll say 22 Furl
Clue of the week: Food − main course? (4 first letter T)
Solution: TACK
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