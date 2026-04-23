Magazine crossword: 1512
The weekly crossword from The Week
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 18 April 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.
Solution to Crossword 1510
ACROSS: 6 Jabber 8 Opera hat 10 Cordon bleu 11 Junk 12 Windmill 15 Air-con 16 Paddle steamer 18 Crumbs 19 Register 21 Cons 22 On the blink 25 Patience 26 SiestaArticle continues below
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
DOWN: 1 Mayo 2 Abided 3 Boil 4 Marjoram 5 Main course 7 Runcible spoon 9 Educated guess 13 Impersonal 14 Loser 17 Domestic 20 Salted 23 Teem 24 Nets
Clue of the week: Neck sore due to rubbing (4)
Solution: GALL
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com