Magazine crossword: 1512

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 18 April 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.

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Solution to Crossword 1510

ACROSS: 6 Jabber 8 Opera hat 10 Cordon bleu 11 Junk 12 Windmill 15 Air-con 16 Paddle steamer 18 Crumbs 19 Register 21 Cons 22 On the blink 25 Patience 26 Siesta

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DOWN: 1 Mayo 2 Abided 3 Boil 4 Marjoram 5 Main course 7 Runcible spoon 9 Educated guess 13 Impersonal 14 Loser 17 Domestic 20 Salted 23 Teem 24 Nets

Clue of the week: Neck sore due to rubbing (4)

Solution: GALL

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