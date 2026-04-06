Magazine crossword: 1510
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This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 4 April 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.
Solution to Crossword 1508
ACROSS: 1 Butterfly 6 Capri 9 Stagger 10 Tie down 11 Scene 12 Battle-axe 14 Roe 15 Thinking cap 17 Haberdasher 19 Par 20 Ad nauseam 22 Hoo-ha 24 Stamina 26 Project 27 Liege 28 Lay readerArticle continues below
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DOWN: 1 Basis 2 Trapeze 3 Egg-beater 4 Fire-brigade 5 Yet 6 Creel 7 Prosaic 8 Innkeeper 13 Take-home pay 14 Rehearsal 16 North pole 18 Bandage 19 Proceed 21 Unite 23 Actor 25 Awl
Clue of the week: Sinks, wanting new foundation (5)
Solution: BASIS
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