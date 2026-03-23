Magazine crossword: 1508

The weekly crossword from The Week

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 21 March 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.

Crossword

(Image credit: Future)

ACROSS: 7 Logical 8 Cleaner 10 Pea-green 11 Prefer 12 Trend-setter 15 Plum 17 Saint 18 Plod 19 Trojan Horse 22 Minuet 23 Calendar 25 Neptune 26 Manager

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DOWN: 1 Forestall 2 Wiggle 3 Gale 4 Slip stitch 5 Sales rep 6 Deter 9 Inheritance 13 Discontent 14 Notepaper 16 Mot juste 20 Rental 21 Oiled 24 Loaf

Clue of the week: Far from lively bouncer dismissing one of pair opening in test (7)

Solution: DORMANT

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