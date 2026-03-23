Magazine crossword: 1508
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This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 21 March 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.
Solution to Crossword 1506
ACROSS: 7 Logical 8 Cleaner 10 Pea-green 11 Prefer 12 Trend-setter 15 Plum 17 Saint 18 Plod 19 Trojan Horse 22 Minuet 23 Calendar 25 Neptune 26 ManagerArticle continues below
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DOWN: 1 Forestall 2 Wiggle 3 Gale 4 Slip stitch 5 Sales rep 6 Deter 9 Inheritance 13 Discontent 14 Notepaper 16 Mot juste 20 Rental 21 Oiled 24 Loaf
Clue of the week: Far from lively bouncer dismissing one of pair opening in test (7)
Solution: DORMANT
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