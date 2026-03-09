Magazine crossword: 1506
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 7 March 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.
Solution to Crossword 1504
ACROSS: 7 Saboteur 9 Candid 10 Cape 11 Adventurer 12 Lentil 14 Lucky dip 15 Strip lighting 17 Scolding 19 Trench 21 Tenderfoot 22 Beak 23 Gloves 24 Raftsman
DOWN: 1 Palace 2 Done 3 Megaflop 4 Scenic 5 Injury time 6 Ripening 8 Revolving door 13 Turtledove 15 Secretly 16 Hot stuff 18 Inrush 20 Cravat 22 Bash
Clue of the week: Heed the terms of Forestry Commission fences for pine (5)
Solution: YEARN
