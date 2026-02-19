Magazine crossword: 1504
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 21 February 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.
Solution to Crossword 1502
ACROSS: 8 Tape 9 Arithmetic 10 Patina 11 Detailed 12 Dune 13 Hard cheese 17 Iffy 18 Tempo 19 Fort 20 Understand 22 Sail 23 Golf club 27 Umbles 28 Brass bands 29 Mean
DOWN: 1 Ragamuffin 2 Delivery 3 Parachutes 4 Wind 5 Shut 6 Cerise 7 Dire 14 Rumba 15 Cloudburst 16 Serviceman 19 Fist-bump 21 Elfish 24 Okra 25 Lobe 26 Bind
Clue of the week: One who's flown abroad as a result of regime change (6)
Solution: [Nicolás] MADURO (anagram)
