Magazine crossword: 1515

The weekly crossword from The Week

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 9 May 2026. You can subscribe to receive the print magazine here.

Crossword

(Image credit: Future)

ACROSS: 1 Drab 3 Traffic cop 9 Marbles 11 Arsenic 12 Scandalmonger 14 Retainer 16 Igloo 18 Screw 19 Manitoba 21 Scintillating 24 Aconite 25 Satsuma 26 Madagascar 27 Eels

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From

DOWN: 1 Damask rose 2 Aorta 4 Resolved 5 Flagon 6 Insignificant 7 Contralto 8 Pick 10 Lady-in-waiting 13 Cor anglais 15 Threshold 17 Ballista 20 Stress 22 In use 23 Balm

Clue of the week: Regularly avoided greasy fish (3)

Solution: RAY (alternate letters)

Explore More