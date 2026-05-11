Magazine crossword: 1515
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 9 May 2026. You can subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1513
ACROSS: 1 Drab 3 Traffic cop 9 Marbles 11 Arsenic 12 Scandalmonger 14 Retainer 16 Igloo 18 Screw 19 Manitoba 21 Scintillating 24 Aconite 25 Satsuma 26 Madagascar 27 Eels
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DOWN: 1 Damask rose 2 Aorta 4 Resolved 5 Flagon 6 Insignificant 7 Contralto 8 Pick 10 Lady-in-waiting 13 Cor anglais 15 Threshold 17 Ballista 20 Stress 22 In use 23 Balm
Clue of the week: Regularly avoided greasy fish (3)
Solution: RAY (alternate letters)
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