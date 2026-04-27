Magazine crossword: 1513
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 25 April 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.
Solution to Crossword 1511
ACROSS: 1 Transcribe 6 Skim 10 After 11 Centaurus 12 Mordovia 13 Amaze 15 Climber 17 Hoodlum 19 Uneaten 21 Smitten 22 Amble 24 Talented 27 In any case 28 Sabre 29 Neon 30 FlashlightArticle continues below
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DOWN: 1 Tram 2 Authorise 3 Strad 4 Recover 5 Bone ash 7 Karma 8 Mastermind 9 Macaroni 14 Occupation 16 By the bye 18 Litterbug 20 Netball 21 Solders 23 Beano 25 Nasal 26 Beat
Clue of the week: Roofing material that is seen on church (6)
Solution: THATCH
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