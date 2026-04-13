Magazine crossword: 1511

The weekly crossword from The Week

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 11 April 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.

Crossword

(Image credit: Future)

ACROSS: 7 Bittern 8 College 9 Raise 10 Eavesdrop 11 Tightfisted 12 Oar 13 Easel 15 Ass 17 Credo 18 Ace 19 Spring onion 22 Celandine 23 Taste 24 Edamame 25 Content

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