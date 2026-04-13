Magazine crossword: 1511
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This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 11 April 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.
Solution to Crossword 1509
ACROSS: 7 Bittern 8 College 9 Raise 10 Eavesdrop 11 Tightfisted 12 Oar 13 Easel 15 Ass 17 Credo 18 Ace 19 Spring onion 22 Celandine 23 Taste 24 Edamame 25 ContentArticle continues below
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DOWN: 1 String 2 Pedestal 3 Angelica 4 Closed 5 Fearsome 6 Peppercorn rent 7 Bury the hatchet 8 Civet 14 Shedload 16 Sentence 17 Croutons 19 Sandal 20 Rhine 21 Issues
Clue of the week: What beaters do with game that’s put up (4)
Solution: FLOG
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