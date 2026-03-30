Magazine crossword: 1509
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This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 28 March 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.
Solution to Crossword 1507
ACROSS: 1 Superbowl 6 Essen 9 Pools 10 Exonerate 11 Eradicate 12 Yodel 13 Magnates 15 Oaths 18 Credo 19 Currants 22 Ousel 24 Melodrama 25 Two-stroke 26 Hyena 27 Emcee 28 FloundersArticle continues below
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DOWN: 1 Supper 2 Propagate 3 Russian roulette 4 Overact 5 Lioness 6 Every now and then 7 Staid 8 Needless 14 Eau 16 Tete a tete 17 Accoutre 19 Come off 20 Relievo 21 Malays 23 Stoic
Clue of the week: Churchill managed to move slowly round hospital (8)
Solution: RANDOLPH
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