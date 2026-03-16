Magazine crossword: 1507

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 14 March 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.

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Solution to Crossword 1505

ACROSS: 8 To be fair 9 Enamel 10 Janice 11 Veracity 12 Remains to be seen 14 Cone 16 Depot 17 Alto 18 Wednesday’s child 21 Uppercut 22 Air bag 23 Racism 24 Caboodle

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DOWN: 1 Locale 2 Meditate 3 Bale 4 Private practice 5 Reprobates 6 Dances 7 Seatbelt 13 Nudist camp 15 Open-plan 17 Atherton 19 No Exit 20 Liable 22 Ambo

Clue of the week: Fishing boat goes to fish? Exactly! (5-3)

Solution: SMACK DAB

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