Magazine crossword: 1505

The weekly crossword from The Week

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 28 February 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.

Crossword

(Image credit: Tim Moorey (timmoorey.com))

ACROSS: 1 Retina 4 Aseptate 9 Shrine 10 Prorogue 12 Beak 13 Transients 15 Spokespeople 18 Dressing-down 21 New Orleans 22 Life 24 Long shot 25 Canape 26 Slapdash 27 Sevens

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

DOWN: 1 Rose-bush 2 Tornados 3 None 5 Spring onions 6 Persiflage 7 Angina 8 Even so 11 Preposterous 14 Terrorised 16 Nominate 17 Integers 19 Ankles 20 Rwanda 23 Bare

Clue of the week: Seaside resort overlooking the Isle of Dogs (6, first letter C)

Solution: CANNES

Explore More