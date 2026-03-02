Magazine crossword: 1505
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 28 February 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.
Solution to Crossword 1503
ACROSS: 1 Retina 4 Aseptate 9 Shrine 10 Prorogue 12 Beak 13 Transients 15 Spokespeople 18 Dressing-down 21 New Orleans 22 Life 24 Long shot 25 Canape 26 Slapdash 27 Sevens
DOWN: 1 Rose-bush 2 Tornados 3 None 5 Spring onions 6 Persiflage 7 Angina 8 Even so 11 Preposterous 14 Terrorised 16 Nominate 17 Integers 19 Ankles 20 Rwanda 23 Bare
Clue of the week: Seaside resort overlooking the Isle of Dogs (6, first letter C)
Solution: CANNES
