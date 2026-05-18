Magazine crossword: 1516
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 16 May 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1514
ACROSS: 1 Latest 4 Spires 8 Steeped 9 Saluted 11 Forbidding 12 Acts 13 Arena 14 Hardback 16 Man-eater 18 Midge 20 Myth 21 Imaginable 23 Soybean 24 Admiral 25 Totter 26 Gratin
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DOWN: 1 Let go 2 Tremble 3 Steadfast 5 Prang 6 Rhubarb 7 Spectacle 10 Fisherman 13 At any cost 15 Remainder 17 Exhibit 19 Diarist 21 Irate 22 Learn
Clue of the week: Live close to good source of water (5)
Solution: DWELL [d + well]
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