Magazine crossword: 1516

The weekly crossword from The Week

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 16 May 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.

Crossword

(Image credit: Future)

ACROSS: 1 Latest 4 Spires 8 Steeped 9 Saluted 11 Forbidding 12 Acts 13 Arena 14 Hardback 16 Man-eater 18 Midge 20 Myth 21 Imaginable 23 Soybean 24 Admiral 25 Totter 26 Gratin

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