Magazine crossword: 1517
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 23 May 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1515
ACROSS: 1 Classic 5 Pomfret 9 Rocks 10 Scoundrel 11 Terminate 12 Balti 13 Realise 15 Beanbag 17 Vanilla 19 Secures 21 Roast 23 Epicurean 25 Alabaster 26 Shove 27 Tail end 28 Pottage
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DOWN: 1 Curator 2 Ascertain 3 Sushi 4 Cascade 5 Proverb 6 Mont Blanc 7 Rural 8 Telling 14 Ill at ease 16 Barcelona 17 Verdant 18 Alerted 19 Stirrup 20 Sincere 22 Acari 24 Upset
Clue of the week: Horribly Westernised sweet drink (7,4)
Solution: DESSERT WINE (anagram)
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