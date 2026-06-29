Magazine crossword: 1522
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 27 June 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1520
ACROSS: 9 Eponymous 10 Opine 11 Solicit 12 Augment 13 Banana skin 14 Wary 16 Earth-shattering 20 Alas 21 Cloverleaf 25 Patient 26 Nitwits 27 Clout 28 Ristretto
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DOWN: 1 Reusable 2 Poplin 3 Hyacinths 4 Booths 5 Escapist 6 Gorge 7 Literati 8 Gentry 15 Secretary 17 Reaction 18 Half-term 19 Gift shop 20 Aspect 22 Vanish 23 Edicts 24 Pesto
Clue of the week: Orient Express, without stopping around Vienna, finally heading to Turkey (4)
Solution: EAST: (~a in e[xpres]s) + T
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