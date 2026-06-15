Magazine crossword: 1520

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 13 June 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.

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Solution to Crossword 1518

ACROSS: 9 Rusticate 10 Atoll 11 Pride 12 Education 13 Sheeple 15 Arrests 17 Street theatre 21 Strudel 22 Shopper 23 Hardcover 25 Again 27 Lasso 28 Still life

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DOWN: 1 Propose 2 Asti 3 Widespread 4 Raceme 5 Bequeath 6 Cava 7 Comic strip 8 Planish 14 Enterprise 16 Reasonable 18 Televise 19 Asphalt 20 Drunken 22 Sordid 24 Clot 26 Amid

Clue of the week: City Road swathed in morning mist? (9)

Solution: AMSTERDAM (Rd in [a.m. + steam])

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