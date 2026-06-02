Magazine crossword: 1518

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 30 May 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.

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Solution to Crossword 1516

ACROSS: 8 Rococo 9 Aromatic 10 Cuts 11 Sweetheart 12 Seasoning 14 Hound 16 Stop 18 Verge 19 Edam 21 Apron 23 Repertory 26 Well I never 28 Raid 29 Resident 30 Tinker

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Clue of the week: Hideous new and expensive metal chairs (10)

Solution: NAUSEATING [N + Au + seating]

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