Magazine crossword: 1518
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 30 May 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1516
ACROSS: 8 Rococo 9 Aromatic 10 Cuts 11 Sweetheart 12 Seasoning 14 Hound 16 Stop 18 Verge 19 Edam 21 Apron 23 Repertory 26 Well I never 28 Raid 29 Resident 30 Tinker
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
DOWN: 1 Document 2 Roasts 3 Bossa nova 4 Cage 5 Motto 6 Take note 7 Citron 13 Nurse 15 Celebrate 17 Proclaim 20 Adroiter 22 Peeler 24 Throne 25 Anger 27 Vita
Clue of the week: Hideous new and expensive metal chairs (10)
Solution: NAUSEATING [N + Au + seating]
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com