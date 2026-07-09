Magazine crossword: 1523
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 4 July 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1521
ACROSS: 1 Duchess 5 Tessera 9 Atria 10 Firmament 11 Snakebite 12 Lotus 13 Andante 15 Titmice 17 Etruria 19 Stilted 21 Tripe 23 Harmonica 25 Centipede 26 Tramp 27 Strange 28 Nankeen
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DOWN: 1 Dead sea 2 Coriander 3 Evade 4 Suffice 5 Torment 6 Scarlatti 7 Event 8 Artiste 14 Norwegian 16 Intricate 17 Entices 18 Achieve 19 Surgeon 20 Deadpan 22 Inner 24 Often
Clue of the week: Old PM not this dear to Macron? (8)
Solution: THATCHER (that + cher)
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