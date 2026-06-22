Magazine crossword: 1521
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 20 June 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1519
ACROSS: 1 Epsom salts 6 Ache 9 Haiti 10 Artefacts 12 Intermissions 14 Pastrami 15 Hinder 17 Rustic 19 Mangrove 21 Change of heart 24 Aspirator 25 Knave 26 Ebon 27 Dead nettle
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DOWN: 1 Echo 2 Spirits 3 Meistersinger 4 Anagrams 5 Tutti 7 Cuckold 8 Easy street 11 Fishing tackle 13 Appreciate 16 Lathered 18 Shampoo 20 Outcast 22 Outre 23 Mere
Clue of the week: Unwisely I had most of pate stir-fry (3,4)
Solution: PAD THAI
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