Magazine crossword: 1519
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 6 June 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1517
ACROSS: 8 Cobweb 9 Ash 10 Ibis 11 Mudslinger 12 Edam 13 Marmot 16 Elevated 17 Spenser 18 Bastion 22 Tenerife 25 Rankle 26 Stye 27 Cheapskate 30 Lard 31 Tot 32 Natter
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
DOWN: 1 Tofu 2 Owls 3 Absinthe 4 Tangier 5 Charge 6 Pine marten 7 Pirate 14 Asp 15 Monteverdi 19 Atropine 20 Oil 21 Celeste 23 Extras 24 Incite 28 Kite 29 Tier
Clue of the week: Cook frequently repelled by religious leader’s salad? (6,4)
Solution: RABBIT FOOD (Do oft backwards after Rabbi)
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com