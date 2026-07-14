Magazine crossword: 1524
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 11 July 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1522
ACROSS: 1 Pastry 4 Maroon 8 Far East 9 Pattern 11 Animadvert 12 Avid 13 Siren 14 Suspense 16 Backseat 18 Argus 20 Pony 21 Binge-watch 23 Debones 24 Cave man 25 Agenda 26 Rebels
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DOWN: 1 Prawn 2 Steamer 3 Residence 5 Apart 6 Outrage 7 Narcissus 10 Newsstand 13 Soap opera 15 Stalemate 17 Keyhole 19 Glad eye 21 Bread 22 Crass
Clue of the week: Bottle party? (2,3,2)
Solution: NO CAN DO (cryptic definition)
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