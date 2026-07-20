Magazine crossword: 1525
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 18 July 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1523
ACROSS: 8 Barbican 9 Repair 10 Editor 11 Engineer 12 Procrastination 14 Apse 16 Cheat 17 Tart 18 San Andreas Fault 21 Stalwart 22 On edge 23 Cicero 24 Edentate
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DOWN: 1 Gander 2 Obstacle 3 Scar 4 Under the weather 5 Originates 6 Spinet 7 Fire door 13 Archdeacon 15 Plantain 17 Travesty 19 Asleep 20 Legato 22 Open
Clue of the week: Person hired nice car (4)
Solution: MERC (double definition)
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